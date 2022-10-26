Here are the latest rankings of Iowa high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Pleasant Valley (3)9-0462
2. Southeast Polk8-1403
3. Ankeny8-1384
(tie) West Des Moines Dowling (2)8-1381
5. Cedar Falls7-2305
6. Sioux City East7-2188
(tie) Marion Linn-Mar6-318T10
8. Iowa City High6-315T10
9. Johnston6-3137
10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy6-28NR
(tie) West Des Moines Valley5-48NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Davenport West 1.

Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4)9-0491
2. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)9-0433
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier9-0392
4. Iowa CIty Liberty8-1314
5. Carlisle8-1305
6. Bondurant Farrar8-1276
7. Eldridge North Scott7-2257
8. Indianola6-3109
9. Webster City6-37NR
10. Spencer7-26NR

Others receiving votes: Epworth Western Dubuque 5. Le Mars 2. Fort Madison 1.

Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (4)8-1481
2. Mount Vernon (1)9-0462
3. Humboldt8-1356
4. Adel ADM8-1284
5. Independence9-1275
6. Solon7-2267
7. Alleman North Polk7-2258
8. Nevada7-2193
9. MOC-Floyd Valley6-3810
10. Manchester West Delaware5-44NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 3. Hampton-Dumont 2. Sioux Center 2. Atlantic 1. Creston 1.

Note: There are no updated polls for Class 2A, 1A, A and 8-man during the playoffs.