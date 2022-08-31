This week’s Iowa High School football poll from The Associated Press.
Class 5A
- Southeast Polk
- Ankeny
- West Des Moines Valley
- Pleasant Valley
- Urbandale
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- West Des Moines Dowling
- Dubuque Senior
- Marion Linn-Mar
Class 4A
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Indianola
- Waverly-Shell Rock
- Eldridge North Scott
- Bondurant Farrar
- Iowa CIty Liberty
- Norwalk
- Cedar Rapids Washington
- Winterset
Class 3A
- Solon
- Harlan
- Humboldt
- Adel ADM
- Nevada
- Alleman North Polk
- Davenport Assumption
- Van Horne Benton
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 2A
- O-A BCIG
- Williamsburg
- Central Lyon-GLR
- Spirit Lake
- State Center West Marshall
- Dubuque Wahlert
- Southeast Valley, Gowrie
- West Union North Fayette
- New Hampton
- Cresco Crestwood
Class 1A
- Hawarden West Sioux
- Van Meter
- Dike-New Hartford
- Dyersville Beckman
- Pella Christian
- West Branch
- Cascade
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- South Central Calhoun
- (tie) Underwood
- (tie) Denver
Class A
- Britt West Hancock
- Grundy Center
- Moville Woodbury Central
- Winthrop East Buchanan
- Lynnville-Sully
- Traer North Tama
- Mount Ayr
- Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
- Alburnett
- A-H-S-T-W, Avoca
Class 8-Man
- Remsen Saint Mary’s
- Gilbertville-Don Bosco
- Wayland WACO
- Newell-Fonda
- Anita CAM
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Winfield-Mount Union
- Easton Valley
- Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
- Lenox