This week’s Iowa High School football poll from The Associated Press.

Class 5A

  1. Southeast Polk
  2. Ankeny
  3. West Des Moines Valley
  4. Pleasant Valley
  5. Urbandale
  6. Cedar Falls
  7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  8. West Des Moines Dowling
  9. Dubuque Senior
  10. Marion Linn-Mar

Class 4A

  1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
  2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  3. Indianola
  4. Waverly-Shell Rock
  5. Eldridge North Scott
  6. Bondurant Farrar
  7. Iowa CIty Liberty
  8. Norwalk
  9. Cedar Rapids Washington
  10. Winterset

Class 3A

  1. Solon
  2. Harlan
  3. Humboldt
  4. Adel ADM
  5. Nevada
  6. Alleman North Polk
  7. Davenport Assumption
  8. Van Horne Benton
  9. MOC-Floyd Valley
  10. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 2A

  1. O-A BCIG
  2. Williamsburg
  3. Central Lyon-GLR
  4. Spirit Lake
  5. State Center West Marshall
  6. Dubuque Wahlert
  7. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
  8. West Union North Fayette
  9. New Hampton
  10. Cresco Crestwood

Class 1A

  1. Hawarden West Sioux
  2. Van Meter
  3. Dike-New Hartford
  4. Dyersville Beckman
  5. Pella Christian
  6. West Branch
  7. Cascade
  8. Aplington-Parkersburg
  9. South Central Calhoun
  10. (tie) Underwood
  11. (tie) Denver

Class A

  1. Britt West Hancock
  2. Grundy Center
  3. Moville Woodbury Central
  4. Winthrop East Buchanan
  5. Lynnville-Sully
  6. Traer North Tama
  7. Mount Ayr
  8. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
  9. Alburnett
  10. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca

Class 8-Man

  1. Remsen Saint Mary’s
  2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco
  3. Wayland WACO
  4. Newell-Fonda
  5. Anita CAM
  6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  7. Winfield-Mount Union
  8. Easton Valley
  9. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
  10. Lenox