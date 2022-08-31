This week’s Iowa High School football poll from The Associated Press.

Class 5A

Southeast Polk Ankeny West Des Moines Valley Pleasant Valley Urbandale Cedar Falls Cedar Rapids Kennedy West Des Moines Dowling Dubuque Senior Marion Linn-Mar

Class 4A

Council Bluffs Lewis Central Cedar Rapids Xavier Indianola Waverly-Shell Rock Eldridge North Scott Bondurant Farrar Iowa CIty Liberty Norwalk Cedar Rapids Washington Winterset

Class 3A

Solon Harlan Humboldt Adel ADM Nevada Alleman North Polk Davenport Assumption Van Horne Benton MOC-Floyd Valley Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 2A

O-A BCIG Williamsburg Central Lyon-GLR Spirit Lake State Center West Marshall Dubuque Wahlert Southeast Valley, Gowrie West Union North Fayette New Hampton Cresco Crestwood

Class 1A

Hawarden West Sioux Van Meter Dike-New Hartford Dyersville Beckman Pella Christian West Branch Cascade Aplington-Parkersburg South Central Calhoun (tie) Underwood (tie) Denver

Class A

Britt West Hancock Grundy Center Moville Woodbury Central Winthrop East Buchanan Lynnville-Sully Traer North Tama Mount Ayr Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Alburnett A-H-S-T-W, Avoca

Class 8-Man