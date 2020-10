The Assumption Knights are now 6-0 after a big win on Thursday night at Brady Street Stadium. Dayne Hodge is our first Local 4 Sports' top performer of the week with 221-yard rushing and two touchdowns on the night.

Our next Local 4 Sports Top Performer of the week is Bettendorf's Ryan Cole, who had 11 carries for 107 yards on the ground and scored all three of the Bulldogs' touchdowns.