UTHS Signing Day May 20, 2020

IT WASN’T YOUR NORMAL SIGNING DAY OVER AT UNITED TOWNSHIP — AS THEY ONLY ALLOWED — A FEW PEOPLE INSIDE THE HIGH SCHOOL AT A TIME — HAVING 4 DIFFERENT SIGNING PEIRODS — AT 1 — 1:30 — 2 — AND 2:30 — BUT THAT DIDN’T STOP THESE PANTHERS FROM GETTING THEIR DAY — – AS THEY HAD A SIGNING DAY IN THEIR HONOR…. AS THEY WILL ALL PLAY AT THE NEXT LEVEL — EVEN THOUGH — SOME OF THE SENIORS DIDN’T KNOW IF THEY WOULD GET A SIGNING DAY OR NOT….

“I’VE DREAMED OF THIS MOMENT FROM EIGHT YEARS OLD, I EVEN TALKED ABOUT PLAYING FOR THE USA TEAM, I’VE HAD DREAMS, THIS IS VERY EXCITING FOR ME, I’M ON TO THE NEXT CHAPTER. I GET TO FINALLY PROVE MYSELF TO PEOPLE, THAT’S THE WORD PROVE MYSELF TO PEOPLE.”

“IT WAS PRETTY UP IN THE AIR IF WETHER THIS WAS GOING TO HAPPEN AT ALL, SO JUST TO BE ABLE TO COME HERE AND BE ABLE TO SIGN IT, EVEN IF IT’S NOT IN THE NORMAL WAY, IT’S STILL PRETTY COOL. SINCE I WAS LITTLE I’VE PLAYED SOCCER, IT’S PRETTY COOL IN THE PAST FEW WEEKS TO, STARTED TALKING TO THE COACH, TO BE ABLE TO SIGN HERE IS A DREAM COME TRUE.”

“I’M VERY EXCITED, I’M VERY GRATEFUL FOR THIS CHANCE Cause I REALLY DIDN’T THINK THAT WE WOULD HAVE A SIGNING DAY, SO I’M VERY GRATEFUL FOR THIS CHANCE THAT THEY PUT TOGETHER FOR US. THIS IS SOMETHING THAT I HAVE DREAMED OF AND I’M VERY GRATEFUL FOR THIS OPPORTUNITY.”