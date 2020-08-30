Week One Top High School Performances

Our Top Peformances start with the Assumption Knights and their running back Dayne Hodge who ran for over 175 yards and 3 Touchdowns including a 61-yard Touchdown run in helping the Knights to a victory on Friday night.

Now we all know that a running backs can’t do their job if they don’t have a good offensive line, and the Knights have one of the best in the state of Iowa.

Behind the big guys up from the Knights ran for 325 yards and seven touchdowns on the night, so congrats to Assumption on a great performance and starting the season 1-0….

Next we are going to take a look at Durant’s sophomore running back Nolan Delong who had 4 rushing touchdowns, a sack and a pick all in the first quarter of the Wildcats win on Friday Night as they start their season 1-0 as well.

So congrats to everyone on having a great start to the season.