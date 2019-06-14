West baseball sweeps Mediapolis
Falcons stay hot with 6-5 and 11-3 victories over the Bulldogs
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport West swept a baseball doubleheader against Mediapolis, winning 6-5 and 11-3 on Thursday, June 13.
The Falcons victories were their sixth in the past seven games.
