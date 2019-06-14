High School Sports

West baseball sweeps Mediapolis

Falcons stay hot with 6-5 and 11-3 victories over the Bulldogs

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:56 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:56 PM CDT

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Davenport West swept a baseball doubleheader against Mediapolis, winning 6-5 and 11-3 on Thursday, June 13.

The Falcons victories were their sixth in the past seven games. 

