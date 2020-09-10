West Liberty Jahsiah Galvan getting things done as a Junior

“Junior Jahsiah Galvan is a big reason why the West Liberty Comets are 2-0, Jahsiah can do it all. He plays running back, he plays safety, he can kick, and he can pass.”

(Jason Iske/West Liberty Head Coach) 017

“Um you know he is just a heck of a football player. I don’t know how else to put it, um he is running the ball really well, and kind of what he gets unsung with is his play in other areas. He is a heck of a safety on defense, great weapon for us there. Hard for teams to throw deep, when he is there. Also on special teams as a kicker, and as a returner he does it all.”

(Rholdon)

“Galvan has had a ton of impact on his team Last friday against West Branch he had a 65 yard touchdown that led the team to victory.”

(Jahsiah Galvan/Junior Running Back) 055

“I went to the edge, there was a hold it was just me in the corner, just made a move on the corner. Just a little outside break and then there was no one else infront of me, and I took it to the house. um I kind of have been waiting on it since last year, I didn’t get that ball that much, I knew I was going to have the opportunity this year so I had to make the most of it.”

(Rholdon)

“Only a Junior Galvan has D1 schools already interested in him.”

(Galvan)

“Right now I talked to USD, South Dakota State, NIU, and St Thomas University.”

(Rholdon)

“Having one of the best starts in school history, the comets defeated their rival west branch for the first time in 16 years.”

(Iske)

‘I think they understand what the game meant, you know it was just a goal of theirs coming into this season. one goal was to win our first week game which we hadn’t done in a while also, to be 2-0 and to beat West Branch is always a good thing.”

(Rholdon)

“West Liberty will try to keep their undefeated record as they host Marquoketa on Friday.