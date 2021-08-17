Western Big 6 ‘kickoff’ banquet is Wednesday — and you can go

A new face joins the 2021 Western Big 6 Football Coaches “Kickoff” Banquet hosted by the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club.

The banquet is Wednesday at the Quad Cities Botanical Center in Rock Island.

Football head coaches from all Western Big 6 schools are scheduled to appear, including Galesburg’s Derrek Blackwell, United Township’s Nick Welch, Geneseo’s Larry Johnsen, Sterling’s Jonathan Schlemmer, Moline‘s Mike Morrissey, Quincy’s Rick Little, Rock Island’s Ben Hammer and the newest addition — Fritz Dieudonne of Alleman.

The evening will start with a cash bar at 6 p.m. and a buffet dinner served at 6:30, followed by the program, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

Admission is open to the public, with seating limited to 225 on a first-come basis.

Tickets are $15 and are available through the head coaches and athletic directors at all Western Big 6 schools and at the door.

For questions or further information contact Bob DeVrieze, Rock Island-Milan Booster Club President at 309-798-6133.