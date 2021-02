The Wethersfield Geese beat the Ridgewood Spartans 62-20 on a game-winning shot by Wethersfield senior Coltin Quagliano with just over 5 seconds left in the game.

Quagliano posted a game-high 30 points (18 coming in the second half) to go with 6 rebounds and 4 steals.

Coltin Quagliano, who now has 2,053 points and counting for his career, making him Wethersfield’s and the Lincoln Trail Conference’s all-time scoring leader.