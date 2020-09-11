Wilton Football Sawvell twins shining for the Beavers

The Wilton Beavers have a dynamic duo at quarterback and wide receiver leading the team this season.

and if aren’t from Wilton, well then you might need to take a double take when you looking at Caleb and Colby Sawvell as they are identical twins.

“Both of them have great personalitites, great kids… we’ve really enjoyed having them in our program.”

Being twins, the brothers say they know exactly what the other is thinking without even saying it out loud, which makes the passing game a lot easier.

“It’s just a blessing honestly, because I’m a quarterback and he’s a receiver, and it’s just like a connection thing, cuz I know what he’s doing, I know when he’s open, I know when he’s not, so it’s just a connection thing.”

For Caleb and Colby they love the fact that they get to suit up every Friday night and go to battle for each other.

“It’s the best feeling, I’m glad he’s back and ready to roll, I just love playing with him and giving him a high five everytime we do something great.”

On Friday nights, Caleb and Colby may make great plays out on the field… leading their team to a wins, but for the brothers, it hasn’t always been smooth sailing.

“To see them when they were born, they were in the hospital, they we’re born June 30th, suppose to be born on Labor day, so they were in the hspital for nearly two and a half, three months.”

Caleb and Colby were born premature, only weighting 2 pounds each, which for Nathan and Amanda, Caleb and Colby’s parents, it was a bit of a difficualt time to see their babies that way.

“We didn’t really get to touch them right a way, because their skin was so thin you could see through it. It was hard because you couldn’t touch them, now they would let you after a couple of weeks, you could do the the kangaroo hold, where you just put them on your skin, but it was probably a month be fore we could do that.”

After spending nearly three months in the hospital Nathan and Amanda we’re finally able to bring the Caleb and Colby home.

“I mean we feel pretty blessed, there kind of our miracle babies.”

Of course, Caleb and Colby are no longer small, in fact both the brothers are now six feet tall playing their senior season for the Beavers. Through their time at Wilton, Caleb and Colby have touched a lot of lives.

” They do care about other people and their lives and they’ll go out of their way to make sure that everybody is taken care of first so, more importantly what they do on the field is what they do off the field and I think that’s going to serve them for a very very long time in their life.”

For Caleb and Colby no matter what the future holds, they know they can always count on the other.

“The bond that we have is just unbreakable, it’s hard not to go somewhere and not be with out him… it’s just there. I never did really think about it, but you know I just love having a twin, it’s just the best thing in the world.”