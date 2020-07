Assumption sweeps Bettendorf and improves to a 9-3 record in the MAC. In game one, the Knights got off to a early lead, and were led by Seth Adrian, and Justin Saskowisk who both hit home runs.

The Knights won game one by the score of 10-1, and game two by the score of 8-5. Head Coach Greg Thissen believes his team is clicking at the right time, and it was a complete performance today.