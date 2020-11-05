Hilton Coliseum Will Be Kept Below 10% Capacity for Start of ISU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Seasons

AMES, IOWA — The Iowa State Cyclones will welcome a limited crowd to its home games at Hilton Coliseum as the 2020-2021 basketball season begins with America still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard announced that Hilton will be kept below 10% capacity at the start of the season in an open letter to fans on Thursday. Seating will be limited to 1,373 fans for Men’s and Women’s games. Hilton Coliseum has a seating capacity of 14,384.

Along with limited capacity, fans will also be required to wear face coverings and follow other COVID-19 mitigation rules.