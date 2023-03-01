The Missouri Valley Conference will hold its eighth Quad Cities-based postseason women’s basketball championship when the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament hits the hardwood at Vibrant Arena at The MARK on March 9-12, 2023.

The new sign at Vibrant Arena, seen Tuesday night, Jan. 24, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament — also known uniquely as “Hoops in the Heartland” to Valley fans — will feature a 12-team field for the first time in the event’s history, according to a Wednesday release from Visit Quad Cities. With eight straight years at the same neutral site, Hoops in the Heartland is the longest standalone neutral site women’s basketball tourney in the nation.

Single-session tickets are available at the Vibrant Arena box office (1201 River Drive, Moline) and on Ticketmaster.com. All-session tickets (11 games) start at $65. Prices for single-session tickets vary, depending on seating section, starting at $12.

MVC also offers ticket discounts for families, active or retired military, first responders, educators, and school district staff.

The 2023 MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament title game on Sunday, March 12, will be aired on ESPNU for the second consecutive season with a tipoff time of 1 p.m. The first 10 tournament contests can be seen on ESPN+ via the ESPN App.

Theme games and fan hangouts

Not only will there be exciting action on the court, but there are also themed games, concession specials, and designated Fan Hangouts throughout the tournament. Visit Quad Cities, Vibrant Arena, and Missouri Valley Conference have worked together to create an atmosphere of fun for fans of all ages.

The Illinois State Redbirds won the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament championship in 2022 (courtesy of illinoisstate.edu).

March 9-12 – Wear Your Favorite Team Shirt: Eighth grade and younger fans can purchase half-price, single-session tickets ($12 price point) when they wear their favorite team’s t-shirt, jersey or sweatshirt. The offer is good for any game; an adult must accompany children.

March 9 – Frothy Thursday: Courtesy of the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, concessions will sell $2 beers during both sessions.

March 10 – Bingo Games: The MVC presents their free Bingo Games during Friday’s games. Fans can play to win prizes, such as MVC school-branded t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, stuffed animals, and more.

March 11 – $1 Popcorn and Fan Fun Zone: During Saturday’s games, not only is $1 popcorn on the menu, but the Fan Fun Zone is open to the public and features a bounce house, games, crafts, activities, and an opportunity to take photos with the MVC Championship Trophy. Game times on Saturday are 1:32 p.m. and 4:02 p.m.

March 12 – Championship Game & Fan Fun Zone: Take advantage of the excitement as the final two teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Championship. Stop at the Fan Fun Zone for activities before and during the game. Game time is 1:02 p.m.

Fan Hangouts: MVC schools have chosen a Fan Hangout where their fans can meet before and after their games. The locations currently confirmed include the following:

Belmont – Treehouse Pub & Eatery

Drake – The Brew House at Vibrant Arena

Evansville – Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse (banquet room)

Illinois State – Pour Bros.

Indiana State – Rock Island Ale House

Missouri State – Bier Stube (Moline)

Murray State – Bad Boyz Pizza

Northern Iowa – Backwater Jacks (inside Stoney Creek Hotel)

Valparaiso – Bent River Brewing Company

“The Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Tournament continues to be an important event for our region’s sports landscape,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Hoops in the Heartland delivers for our regional destination in many ways including driving economic impact, programming the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, and bolstering our brand visibility to a nationally televised audience.

“Hosting the member institutions’ student-athletes, administrators, and passionate fans is a privilege and we look forward to our unique connection to March Madness in the QC,” he said in Wednesday’s release. “This is another example of how our community needs to leverage this signature event for positioning the Quad Cities for increased tourism, talent attraction and retention, and invigorating resident pride.”

For complete information on the tournament and ticket discounts, visit the MVC QC website HERE.