Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois firearm deer season Nov. 18-20, according to a news release.

Comparatively, hunters took 48,964 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2021.

Illinois’ seven-day firearm deer season will conclude Dec. 1-4. Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:
• Muzzle-loader-only deer season Dec. 9-11

• Late-winter antler-less-only and Chronic Wasting Disease deer seasons (in select counties only) Dec. 29-Jan. 1 and Jan.13-15

• Archery deer season continues through Jan. 15. (Note: archery deer hunting is closed Dec. 1-4 in counties open for firearm deer season.)

For more details about deer hunting, open counties and other information, visit here.

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2022 season, and comparable totals for 2020 and 2021, is below.

      
 County202020212022 
 ADAMS130513111437 
 ALEXANDER257264239 
 BOND427478537 
 BOONE797371 
 BROWN559572655 
 BUREAU639612609 
 CALHOUN360427465 
 CARROLL355373331 
 CASS384386423 
 CHAMPAIGN163143137 
 CHRISTIAN422376403 
 CLARK630692721 
 CLAY735765889 
 CLINTON474493606 
 COLES451466487 
 CRAWFORD561635673 
 CUMBERLAND544531542 
 DEKALB788773 
 DEWITT223195220 
 DOUGLAS115115120 
 EDGAR332370424 
 EDWARDS227273317 
 EFFINGHAM614637653 
 FAYETTE98611061184 
 FORD808186 
 FRANKLIN749848956 
 FULTON120211541249 
 GALLATIN235253305 
 GREENE638612634 
 GRUNDY151154172 
 HAMILTON661729741 
 HANCOCK105610011128 
 HARDIN420515548 
 HENDERSON308262283 
 HENRY291268275 
 IROQUOIS322282257 
 JACKSON123012901484 
 JASPER693715794 
 JEFFERSON108712281249 
 JERSEY350416425 
 JO DAVIESS1029830843 
 JOHNSON858866874 
 KANE182718 
 KANKAKEE124140114 
 KENDALL574743 
 KNOX686720737 
 LAKE055 
 LASALLE473409427 
 LAWRENCE334366399 
 LEE337316314 
 LIVINGSTON279312268 
 LOGAN200217193 
 MACON157148155 
 MACOUPIN99710031120 
 MADISON384460509 
 MARION9179981186 
 MARSHALL408393412 
 MASON256258249 
 MASSAC220238268 
 MCDONOUGH455488495 
 MCHENRY172181129 
 MCLEAN412398349 
 MENARD213214215 
 MERCER533538509 
 MONROE670710856 
 MONTGOMERY523541619 
 MORGAN378364442 
 MOULTRIE143146158 
 OGLE442394356 
 PEORIA545567576 
 PERRY719783969 
 PIATT908389 
 PIKE10339871129 
 POPE8889341068 
 PULASKI178190222 
 PUTNAM209236228 
 RANDOLPH134114571518 
 RICHLAND405475487 
 ROCK ISLAND462404408 
 SALINE535533628 
 SANGAMON330354327 
 SCHUYLER763833904 
 SCOTT176209190 
 SHELBY825864883 
 ST. CLAIR477529576 
 STARK126113118 
 STEPHENSON408370342 
 TAZEWELL314339352 
 UNION773795812 
 VERMILION333400369 
 WABASH102118122 
 WARREN294288290 
 WASHINGTON600672771 
 WAYNE8649351015 
 WHITE467437553 
 WHITESIDE424348335 
 WILL150123134 
 WILLIAMSON95011091287 
 WINNEBAGO194167154 
 WOODFORD373397434 
 Total474164896452354 
      