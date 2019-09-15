Illini drop tight contest to Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan defeated Illinois 34-31 following a 68-yard game-winning drive by the Eagles.

“We didn’t play our best football, truthfully,” said junior receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe. “I don’t even care who we’re playing. We could be playing Mary’s school for the blind, right? If we do what we need to do, we should win every game. That’s how I see it. I really don’t care who we play against. It can be embarrassing or whatever, but at the end of the day what’s more embarrassing is we didn’t play our best football.”

“This isn’t going to define our season at all,” added senior running back Reggie Corbin. “We beat ourselves. If you watched the game we played horrible on our side of the ball. If we fix that it probably wouldn’t have been close at all. So we just gotta fix that and we’ll be perfectly fine.”

“Good, bad, that’s what happened today,” head coach Lovie Smith said after the loss. “You have to maintain a sense of consistency throughout and we weren’t able to do that with our running game [and] passing the ball. We had opportunities and we didn’t capitalize on them.”

Illinois falls to 2-1 on the season with the loss.