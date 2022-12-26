Illinois men’s basketball no longer ranked in the A.P. Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Illini were sitting at number 16 before losing by 22 points to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game..

In their four losses, the Illini have showed the struggles of playing with one another.

Having so many new faces, head coach Brad Underwood is waiting to see someone emerge as a leader.



Freshman like guards Sincere harries and Jayden Epps are on the floor for close to 37 minutes a contest..



Underwood says that’s helping them learn to fight through adversity.

“They’ve never gone through it. All they’ve been told is they’re the greatest thing since sliced bread. I love our freshman. They’re really good but they have to go through it,” Underwood said. “When you come out of it. You’re always better on the other side. As point guards Jayden and Sky there is a lot of accountability there at that position to lead and talk and communicate. Everything starts with you. Sincere I have to keep on the court. He represents everything I’m trying to be about. Let’s play hard. Fight and be tough. Be gritty and not give a damn just hoop.”