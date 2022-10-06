The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District and QC Friends of Off-Road Cycling (FORC) are marking the 10th anniversary of the completion of their singletrack trail system with a new race.

The first ever Mini-Enduro at Illiniwek Forest Preserve takes to the hills on Saturday, October 8 starting at 2 p.m. at the North Trailhead parking lot. The race will be a mix of cross-county and downhill racing, featuring the longest singletrack descent in the area. Enduro consists of timed, primarily downhill stages with non-timed transfer routes in between. Riders must complete all stages and transfers under their own power, on the same bike, self-supported, and before the stage cutoff times or risk disqualification. Times for each stage are combined for a final finish time.

“This race fits our mission to give people the opportunity to experience the beauty of our natural resources through recreation,” said Mike Petersen, Illiniwek Forest Preserve ranger. “It’s a great source of pride to see the trails used and enjoyed by so many people for 10 years now.”

Riders and fans can stay around after the min’Duro for a cookout and spontaneous group rides. Bring a chair, beverages, something to cook on the grill and a side dish to share. A grill will be provided.

“We want riders to revel in all the awesome that is Illiniwek,” said Drew Hanson, Illiniwek Trail Steward. “Min’Duro at Illiniwek kickstarts a new chapter for QC mountain biking events.”

For more information about the race, as well as sign-up and volunteer opportunities, click here.