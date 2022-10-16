Illinois football up six spots to 18 in this week’s A.P. Poll after a fifth straight win Saturday, 26-14 over Minnesota.



Its the first time the Illini have beat the Gophers, Wisconsin and Iowa in the same season since 1983.

With quarterback Tommy Devito returning from a shoulder injury, the offense was able to rack up 472 yards and go 4 for 4 on fourth downs while running back Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown, his eight straight 100 yard game.



The defense forced three interceptions and had the opposing QB’s complete just six passes.



It has the team in a race for the Big Ten West title heading in to the bye week.

“When we beat Wisconsin, they gave me a game ball, right? At one point I told the crew I would give them one back but what I didn’t tell them is I was going to hold it until after this week right because I wanted to be able to put on there that you beat Iowa Wisconsin and Minnesota, head coach Bret Bielema said. “Put it all on one big ball. Something they can have the rest of their lives because they’re doing some things no one has ever done. I know there is a Big Ten chase but our guys don’t really talk about that. I did talk about. I put up the Big Ten standings and showed where both of us were and the other teams that were there ahead of us. All we can control is our bye week then get ready for Nebraska and see where it goes.”