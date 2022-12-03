Illinois men’s basketball starting off Big Ten play with a loss at Maryland Friday night.



It remains the only school head coach Brad Underwood has not won at in eight seasons while the Terrapins remain the only unbeaten team in the conference, coming back to win 71-66 over the 16th ranked Illini.

Guard Terrance Shannon junior led the Fighting Illini in scoring with 19 before having to leave the game to get stitches after a collision caused a bloody gash over his eye.



That performance along with double figure point totals from forwards Coleman Hawkins and RJ Melendez still wasn’t enough to stop the Terps and guard Jahmir Young, who dropped 24 including the game winner with 14 seconds left.

“Learning to win the last possession. Were the second youngest team in the power five. Second youngest,” Underwood said. “How do you get experience? I think Jahmir has been in a few ball games. There’s a learning curve. Now is that a damn excuse? No. We have really good players. Who are really tough and fought from twelve down against a great team. It’ll come. It’ll come. I’m not making a mountain out of a mole hill. “

Next, the Illini head back out east Tuesday to face Texas in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Sqaure Garden.