Illinois women’s basketball making quite the impression.



Under first year head coach Shauna Greene, the Illini have already matched their win total from last season.



The team improved to 7-1 after a victory in the Big Ten ACC challenge Wednesday over Pittsburgh. It’s the first true road win since 2020, snapping a 21-game losing streak..



Greene has ignited the team’s confidence and it’s rewarding to have the early success with the start of Big Ten play on Sunday against a top five Indiana squad.

“I feel like it makes it a reality. Coach Greene was saying all these things at the beginning but once we started getting those wins against some of the big teams,” guard Genesis Bryant said. “We started to really think we could be good.”



“When you can get some wins, it gives them confidence in the process of it all,” Greene said. “I kept telling them to trust the process and when you have some rewards from that and see the fruits of your labor, I think it’s easier to buy in to.”