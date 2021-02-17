Iowa Hawkeyes pause baseball program due to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes are pausing their baseball team activities after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The team is scheduled to begin their 2021 season in a little more than two weeks.
Here is the complete release from the University of Iowa:
“At the direction of the University of Iowa medical team, the Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday that the Iowa baseball program is pausing all team related in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the program. Iowa will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocols and the medical team will make a determination on return to activity.
The Hawkeyes will open the 2021 season March 6, facing Michigan in Round Rock, Texas.