Iowa Hawkeyes pause baseball program due to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, IOWA — The Iowa Hawkeyes are pausing their baseball team activities after multiple positive COVID-19 test results. The team is scheduled to begin their 2021 season in a little more than two weeks.

“At the direction of the University of Iowa medical team, the Iowa Athletics Department announced Wednesday that the Iowa baseball program is pausing all team related in-person activities in response to positive COVID-19 test results within the program. Iowa will continue to follow Big Ten Conference medical protocols and the medical team will make a determination on return to activity.  

The Hawkeyes will open the 2021 season March 6, facing Michigan in Round Rock, Texas.

