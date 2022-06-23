Anglers qualified for the 2022 TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional at Upper Mississippi River June 29-July 1 will take on a new section of the river this time, making for a unique tournament with plenty of new challenges.

Fans have watched several Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments, as well as the 2021 B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional, launch out of La Crosse, WI, and compete out of Pools 7, 8 and 9. This year, Nation anglers representing nine Northern states will launch out of Clinton and will compete out of Pools 13, 14 and 15.

Bassmaster Elite Series rookie Jay Przekurat from Stevens Point, WI grew up on the more northern portions of the Upper Mississippi River. He hasn’t spent much time on these particular pools but knows they will set up similarly to the rest of the river system.

“A place like this hasn’t seen as much tournament pressure as La Crosse has seen,” Przekurat said. “I feel like you can find smaller areas that have more fish and you can probably have them more to yourself and they haven’t been beat up as much.”

When anglers arrive, Przekurat said the bass will likely be done with their spawning routine and moving toward their summer holes.

“That will be a postspawn period for sure and when all the vegetation will be growing to the highest point,” he said. “Generally, in that later part of June, the water is a little higher. But it depends on what type of weather we are having. I would expect largemouth to play the most. The smallmouth tend to be bigger in the upper pools.”

The big difference is that Pools 13, 14 and 15 do not have expansive backwaters like the areas around La Crosse. The bass on the lower pools are more current-oriented, which causes them to group more around various current breaks.

“Pools 7 and 8 have so many more backwaters and the lower pools are more of a straight river with smaller backwaters,” Przekurat said.

Cut banks, sand drops and isolated targets like wood and laydowns will be important players and Pzrekurat added that there aren’t as many hard bottom areas in the lower pools.

Anglers will launch from Clinton Marina starting at 5:30 a.m. and will return for weigh-in starting at 2 p.m. This is the last Nation Regional for the 2022 season, and the top boater and nonboater from each state at the end of the tournament will advance to the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, which will be held November 9-11 on Pickwick Lake and launch from Florence, AL.

The tournament is sponsored by the Clinton Iowa Convention & Visitors Bureau.