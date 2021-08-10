Iowa is No. 18 in preseason coaches poll, Iowa State at No. 8

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz talks to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Champaign , Ill. Iowa won 35-21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(KCAU) — The college football season is just around the corner and a preseason poll has Iowa State and Iowa in its top 25.

The USA Today/American Football Coaches Association coaches poll, which was released Tuesday, puts Iowa State in the eight spot, which is the school’s highest preseason ranking in the poll since USA Today started administering it in 1991. The Iowa Hawkeyes have been placed in the 18 spot.

Defending national champion Alabama is preseason No. 1 in the USA Today coaches poll. Clemson is No. 2 and Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five. The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while the Sooners got the other two.

The full list of the Top 25 can be seen below.

Alabama Clemson Oklahoma Ohio State Georgia Texas A&M Notre Dame Iowa State North Carolina Cincinnati Florida Oregon LSU USC Wisconsin Miami Indiana Iowa Texas Penn State Washington Oklahoma St. UL Lafayette Coastal Carolina Ole Miss

The poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 65 head coaches chosen by random draw at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25.