The public is welcome to celebrate the 17 Mizuno volleyball team’s National Championship Win.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Volleyball Factory, 2060 W. River Drive, Davenport. Players and Head Coach Emily Butler will be there, a news release says.

It is a first for the Iowa Select Volleyball club and also for the Quad Cities club volleyball landscape. No other area club team has won a National Title at the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championship, a bid only National Tournament.

The team is made up of players from various area conferences, including the MAC and Western Big 6. Rostered players are: Emma Schermerhorn of North Scott; Karin Fowler, Maura Peters, Emily Goodpaster and Isabelle Van De Wiele attend Pleasant Valley; Megan DePoorter, Gigi Tertipes, and Caylee Brandes are from Moline; Delaney Graves from Davenport Central; Sherrard’s McKenna Blackwell; and Assumption’s A.J. Schubert played with the team for the national tournament.

Iowa Select was one of just 32 clubs in the nation who qualified at least one team from each age group into the USAV Championships this season, the release says.