Iowa Select hosts new volleyball camp

Iowa Select VBC is a local volleyball club located at 2060 West River Drive in Davenport, Iowa.

The club hosts summer camps for kids of all age groups, and holds summer recreational leagues for high school students and adults.

“We’ve been a club for a few years now, and we’ve kind of grown as the years have gone by to the point where we needed more space,” said Co-Founder Frank Flanagan. “So with more space comes more opportunities for tournaments, and summer leagues, and bigger camps, and we can offer a wide range of ages now that we can do stuff with…this is a place that’s just for volleyball players, and that’s a theme I think our kids identify with.”

Further information can be found at: https://www.iowaselectvbc.com/