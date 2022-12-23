The Big Ten’s receptions leader, Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta despite injured, has decided to play in the Music City Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

While leading the Hawkeyes in receiving yards, LaPorta tore his meniscus two weeks before the season ended against Minnesota needing surgery, however wanted one more chance after seeing the his lose out on the Big Ten championship game in a loss to Nebraska.



Rather than prep for the NFL draft early, LaPorta has been part of the last nine practices and says by the game he should 100 percent.

“I’ve been here four years and this program has given me more than I could’ve ever imagined. It’s just really important to me. Putting on that black and gold one last time. Lay it all out there,” LaPorta said. “We were talking in the team meeting this morning if you’re not 100 percent invested than we don’t want you out there because we want everyone to give it there all. If you’re here you’re invested and I’m here and want to be here. I’ve been just getting ready for this bowl game and that’s here focus has been. Anything from January 1st on is in the near future. I’m not really paying much attention to that but I think I’m squared away. “