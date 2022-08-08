The International Softball Congress (ISC) returns to the Quad Cities for back-to back ISC Men’s Fastball World Tournaments as the world’s top 34 teams compete August 13-20 in the 76th annual ISC Men’s Fastball World Tournament. Play continues all week at Green Valley Sports Complex in Moline, with the championship game on Saturday, August 20.

In conjunction with the World Tournament, the ISC is hosting a Legends Championship at Green Valley Sports Complex on August 18-20, with 15 additional teams not eligible to play in the World Tournament, including the Lampliter Legends from Blue Grass. The first game in the Legends tournament takes place on Thursday, August 18 at 10 a.m.

The tournament takes place at Green Valley Sports Complex, 5920 52nd Avenue in Moline. The first game takes place on Saturday, August 13 at 4 p.m. The Hall of Fame breakfast is Sunday, August 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive in Moline. The Opening Ceremonies take place on Sunday, August 14 at 5 p.m. after the game. Teams and umpires will be introduced and the 2022 ISC Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized. The Special Olympics game will be on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. The championship game is Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m.

This will be the 16th time the Quad Cities has hosted the ISC World Tournament, starting with nine straight tournaments from 1961-1969 and again in 1973, followed by tournaments in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016 and 2021. The Quad Cities has hosted more ISC World Tournaments than any other destination.

All tickets and passes will be sold on site and there are no advance sales. Cash or credit cards are accepted and parking is free. Weekly passes are $50 and children under 14 are free. Starting Thursday, the weekly pass price drops to $25. Daily admission is $10 for adults and children under 14 are free.

Volunteers are still needed for a variety of duties. For more information on the tournament or to volunteer, click here (https://iscquadcities.com).