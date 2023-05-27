If you were not in East Moline Friday afternoon for the regional championship between Pekin and United Township, you missed out on one of the wildest, craziest,high school softball games ever.

U.T. was off to a great start with a 5-run lead then fell behind 6-5, came back, took the lead again at 7-6 then again at 8-7 before tying it up at 10, sending it to extras and having a 6-run 8th to win it.



The winning pitcher was Emily Stevens, who also hit the dagger 3-run homer to put it away — taking it 16-10.



The panthers are a young team. No seniors and just three juniors. Earning this first regional win since 2016 has them going in the right direction..

“Knowing how young our team is, this is a very big step for us to win this regional. I’m just really proud of us,” Stevens said. “Stepping up from the beginning of the year until the end.”

“It’s huge progress, we just have that confidence. That confidence in us as a team. As individuals,” sophomore Marilyn Boyer said. “We all have confidence in ourselves and our teammates. Just working hard. In practice. On and off the field. Were all so together as people. As teammates. As friends. I feel our bond is making us better.

Young teams just go out and play. They don’t really think about the history,” head coach John Alonzo said. “I think that was what we did well this week. Just went out and played. Really proud of them. “

The Panthers will next play Tuesday at Normal Community in the Sectional semifinals.