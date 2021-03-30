Jack Nunge set to transfer from Iowa

Iowa forward Jack Nunge looks to pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Redshirt sophomore Jack Nunge has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.

“After long consideration, I have made the difficult decision to transfer following this semester,” said Nunge. “This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult year for me and my family. I want to transfer to a school closer to home so I can be near my mother and siblings. I have nothing but fond memories of the University of Iowa, my teammates, coaches, and fans these past four years. I sincerely appreciate Hawkeye Nation’s overwhelming support during my time in Iowa City. I wish my teammates the best of luck in the future and appreciate everything the University of Iowa has done for me.”

Nearly 12 months after sustaining the first of two season-ending knee injuries, Nunge’s father (Dr. Mark Nunge) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 53 on Nov. 28, 2020. Nunge sustained a torn ACL on his right knee on Nov. 24, 2019, versus Cal Poly. He suffered a torn meniscus of the same knee in Iowa’s road game at Michigan on Feb. 25, 2021.

“Jack and I had a heartfelt meeting today,” said McCaffery. “No person should ever have to go through what Jack has endured the last 16 months and my heart aches for him. Jack expressed his desire to continue his education and complete his eligibility at a school closer to his family. My staff and I fully support his decision and will help in every way possible with his transition. Jack is beloved and respected by everyone in our program and has been a valuable teammate the past four years.”

Nunge was the team’s leading scorer (7.1) and rebounder (5.3) off the bench in 22 games played in 2020-21. He started 19-of-60 games as a Hawkeye, averaging 6.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 blocks, and 0.5 steals.