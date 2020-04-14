Jim Frey, manager and GM who led Cubs to playoffs in 1980s, dead at 88

Chicago Cubs manager Jim Frey and NBC Sports’ announcer Joe Garagiola at Shea Stadium in Queens, NY for the 1984 World Series promos on September 7, 1984. (Photo courtesy of WGN/Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Jim Frey, the man who helped bring the Chicago Cubs back to the postseason in the 1980s, died at the age of 88 on Sunday.

Frey managed the Cubs for nearly three seasons, starting in 1984 when he led the North Siders to the NL East title.

The team released this statement Tuesday:

“The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Frey, a central figure in our club’s most memorable moments of the 1980s. Upon being named manager for the 1984 season, Jim took over a club that had not had a winning record since 1972 and immediately helped return the Cubs to post-season play, leading the team to the N.L. East title and first playoff appearance in 39 years, earning N.L. Manager of the Year honors along the way. As our general manager, he constructed a playoff club in 1989 to again land the Cubs in the postseason five years later.

“We join the baseball community in mourning Jim’s passing and send our condolences to his family and friends.”

After a year in the WGN Radio broadcast booth, Frey replaced his old boss Dallas Green as Cubs general manager and hired his lifelong friend Don Zimmer to manager the team. Frey traded Rafael Palmeiro and Jamie Moyer to the Texas Rangers ahead of the 1989 season. In return, the Cubs got closer Mitch Williams who went on to save 36 games and helped propel the team to the NLCS.

Frey didn’t bring a World Series trophy to Wrigley, but he did win the 1980 AL Pennant in his first season as manager for the Kansas City Royals.