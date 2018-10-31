John Deere Classic helps raise record $13.45 million for charity

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (John Deere Classic)

The 2018 John Deere Classic helped raise a record $13.45 million for 534 local and regional charities.

That is an increase of $1.18 million over the previous year in the Birdies for Charity fundraiser.

The John Deere Classic now has helped raise a total of $107 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971.



The Classic is number one in per capita contributions on the regular PGA Tour.