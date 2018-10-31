Sports

John Deere Classic helps raise record $13.45 million for charity

The 2018 John Deere Classic helped raise a record $13.45 million for 534 local and regional charities.

That is an increase of $1.18 million over the previous year in the Birdies for Charity fundraiser.

The John Deere Classic now has helped raise a total of $107 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971.
 
The Classic is number one in per capita contributions on the regular PGA Tour. 

