John Deere Classic helps raise record $13.45 million for charity
The 2018 John Deere Classic helped raise a record $13.45 million for 534 local and regional charities.
That is an increase of $1.18 million over the previous year in the Birdies for Charity fundraiser.
The John Deere Classic now has helped raise a total of $107 million for charity since the tournament began in 1971.
The Classic is number one in per capita contributions on the regular PGA Tour.
More Stories
-
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - DJ Durkin has been fired as Maryland's…
-
PARIS (AP) - Returning from one injury to play at the Paris Masters,…
-
BOSTON (AP) - Confetti cannons boomed and huge crowds of fans cheered…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.