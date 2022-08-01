The John Deere Classic will keep its place on the PGA Tour calendar in 2023 and will be played two weeks before The Open Championship, as it was this year. This was the first time the JDC was held two weeks before The Open Championship.

The 52nd annual tournament will be held the week of July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, with J.T. Poston as defending champion, tournament officials announced on Monday. Poston finished with a three-shot victory this year, totaling 21-under par for the 72-hole event. The tournament will offer a $7.4 million purse, an increase of $300,000 over this year, and three exemptions into the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. This year, Poston, Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout received exemptions to play in The Open at St. Andrews.

“The John Deere Classic is pleased to retain its date two weeks before The Open Championship,” said tournament executive director Clair Peterson. “We also are excited to be able to offer our contestants three opportunities to qualify for The Open.”

From 2004-2021, the John Deere Classic had been scheduled the week before The Open Championship, except for 2016 when it was played concurrent with the Rio Olympics in August. From 1999-2002, it was played the week after The Open.

For more information on the tournament, click here.