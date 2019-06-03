Junior Olympic Regional Boxing champs on Fox 18 Sports Sunday
The regional tournament was held at Beyond the Baseline on June 1 & 2
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. - 14-year olds Michael Edwards and Colleen Roark, 9-year old Damian Sims, and "Stunning" Stephen Edwards discuss this weekend's regional tournament.
Edwards, Roark, and Sims will all be advancing to the Junior Olympics National Tournament in Madison, Wisconsin on June 23.
