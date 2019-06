Peoria Notre Dame won this year’s shootout defeating the reigning champion North Scott 51-41.

The Shootout is in its 16th year of giving back to the community and to cancer research in honor of Justin Sharp, a Rock Island basketball star who lost his battle with Leukemia in 2003.

To date they’ve donated $25,000 to the University of Iowa Children’s hospital as well as given out multiple scholarships and contributed to the Rock Island basketball program.