Justin Kay recorded his fourth Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model feature win of the season. Despite starting 10th, Kay had taken the lead on lap nine and would lead the rest of the way to the checkered flag. The only difficulty Justin experienced was lapped traffic that allowed Chuck Hanna and Andy Nezworski to close in on the leader.

Hanna and Nezworski had a classic high-low battle, with Hanna riding the highside. However, it was Nezworski who was second at the checkers with Hanna a close third. Nathan Balensiefen started second and stayed near the front all race long, before finishing fourth. Matt Ryan rounded out the top five.

Hanna, Ryan, and LeRoy Brenner won the late model heats.

Matt Werner returned to victory lane in the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modifieds. It was his second win of the season. The Modified feature started with Dustin Smith grabbing the early lead after starting on the pole. Werner would take the lead on lap 12. Eric Barnes would give chase to Werner but finished half a second behind the leader. Charlie Mohr finished third, ahead of Kyle Montgomery and Brandon Jewell.

The Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMods had a wild ride in their 15-lap finale. A handful of cautions kept restacking the order as everyone wanted the bottom groove. Trey Grimm jumped out to the early lead and held the point until a lap 10 restart. Ben Chapman powered into the lead and would go on to his fourth Davenport win of the year. Todd Dykema scored a solid second place finish. Logan Veloz finished third. Grimm and Tony Olson were fourth and fifth respectively.

Nick Hixson dominated the Koehler Electric Street Stock feature. After being involved in a serious crash last week, Nick came back to lead all 15 laps this week for the win. The victory was Hixson’s first of the season. Cary Brown held off Zach Zuberbier for second. Jeff Struck Jr. took fourth and Landen Chrestensen fifth.

The Kunes Nissan IMCA Stock Car main was brought to a halt before a lap could be completed. Daron Oberbroeckling’s car was in a hard crash and came to a rest in turn two. Daron was able to walk away, his car was not so lucky.

On the restart, Justin Kay sprinted out to the lead. Kaden Reynolds moved up to second and stayed on Kay’s rear bumper all the way to the checkers. Third went to Stan O’Brien, with Rick Schriner fourth and Joe Zrostlik fifth.

Cyle Hawkins kept on rollin’ in QCjeeps.com Sport Compact action. Cyle started fifth, but led all 12 laps en route to the win. It was win number five on the year for Hawkins. Shawn McDermott took second with Jack Fitzgibbon third. Completing the top five were Tim Long and Nolan Morrow.

Weekly points will again highlight the racing action next Friday, June 16. All six weekly classes will be action. That event will be followed by the DIRTcar Summernationals at Davenport Speedway on Wednesday, June 21. The Davenport event is the only Iowa stop on the Summernationals tour in 2023.

Results:

Davenport Speedway

June 9, 2023 –

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Nathan Balensiefen; 3. Chris Lawrence; 4. Jesse Bodin; 5. Todd Van Tassel;

Heat #2: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Doug Burkhead; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Mack Mulvany; 5. Kelly Pestka;

Heat #3: 1. LeRoy Brenner; 2. Joe Beal; 3. Justin Kay; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Dustin Schram;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Chuck Hanna; 4. Nathan Balensiefen; 5. Matt Ryan; 6. Joe Beal; 7. Gary Webb; 8. Jesse Bodin; 9. Kelly Pestka; 10. Chris Lawrence; 11. Todd Van Tassel; 12. Mack Mulvany; 13. Anthony Franklin; 14. LeRoy Brenner; 15. Dustin Schram; 16. Doug Burkhead; 17. Mike Goben; 18. Chance Huston; 19. Colton Leal; 20. Bryan Klein; 21. Brandon Loos; 22. Broderick Prescott; 23. Dan Kessler; 24. Don Pataska;

IMCA Modifieds

Heat #1: 1. Charlie Mohr; 2. Matt Stein; 3. Jake Morris; 4. Rob Dominacki; 5. Craig Crawford;

Heat #2: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Matt Werner; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Brandon Jewell; 5. Josh Geigle;

Heat #3: 1. Dustin Smith; 2. Mitch Morris; 3. Travis Denning; 4. Tony VonDresky; 5. Jason Pershy;

Feature: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Charlie Mohr; 4. Kyle Montgomery; 5. Brandon Jewell; 6. Mike Garland; 7. Travis Denning; 8. Dustin Smith; 9. Mitch Way; 10. Matt Stein; 11. Jake Morris; 12. Richard Vela; 13. Josh Geigle; 14. Patrick Moore; 15. Scott Lemke; 16. Jon Coombs; 17. Rob Dominacki; 18. Alex VerVynck; 19. Mitch Morris; 20. Chris Zogg; 21. Donovan Lodge; 22. Jeremy Gustaf; 23. Jason Pershy; 24. Jermia Boynton; 25. Tony VonDresky; 26. Craig Crawford;

IMCA SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Dakota Cole; 2. Jacob Arp; 3. Ben Chapman; 4. David Engelkens; 5. Kasey Williams;

Heat #2: 1. Todd Dykema; 2. Rance Powell; 3. Tony Olson; 4. Rayce Mullen; 5. Brad Salisberry;

Heat #3: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Kevin Goben; 3. Trey Grimm; 4. Aaron Hitt; 5. Bryan Ritter;

Feature: 1. Ben Chapman; 2. Todd Dykema; 3. Logan Veloz; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Tony Olson; 6. David Engelkens; 7. Cole Stichter; 8. Rayce Mullen; 9. Dakota Cole; 10. Rance Powell; 11. Brad Salisberry; 12. Justin Veloz; 13. Kevin Goben; 14. Matt Speidel; 15. TJ Patz; 16. Jed Frederick; 17. Bryan Ritter; 18. Cody Weih; 19. Trey Jacobs; 20. Bryan Heather; 21. Adam Parker; 22. Aaron Hitt; 23. Jacob Arp; 24. Kasey Williams; 25. Jeff Waterfall;

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Cary Brown; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Landen Chrestensen; 4. Jake Lund; 5. Jeff Streitmatter;

Heat #2: 1. Nick Hixson; 2. Jeff Struck Jr.; 3. Tim Loomis; 4. Shad Murphy; 5. Zach Zuberbier;

Feature: 1. Nick Hixson; 2. Cary Brown; 3. Zach Zuberbier; 4. Jeff Struck Jr; 5. Landen Chrestensen; 6. Jesse Owen; 7. Jake Lund; 8. Shad Murphy; 9. Tim Loomis; 10. Craig Adams; 11. Jeff Streitmatter;

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Kaden Reynolds; 2. Rick Schriner; 3. Daron Oberbroeckling; 4. Keegan Wells; 5. Justin Kay;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Kaden Reynolds; 3. Stan O’Brien; 4. Rick Schriner; 5. Joe Zrostlik; 6. Perry Gellerstedt; 7. Keegan Wells; 8. Daron Oberbroeckling;

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Nolan Morrow; 3. Jack Fitzgibbon; 4. Trent Lebarge; 5. Jason Rhoads;

Feature: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Jack Fitzgibbon; 4. Tim Long; 5. Nolan Morrow; 6. Roy Schmidt; 7. Jason Rhoads; 8. Drew Wise; 9. Trent Lebarge; 10. Dustin Munn;