The Koehler Electric Season Opener was a chilly one. Friday’s racing program included six classes of racing. Three of the classes, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, and IMCA Stock Cars, each paid $1,000-to-win in their respective features, according to a news release.

Justin Kay took home a victory in the Petersen Plumbing & Heating IMCA Late Model division. Kay started mid-pack and had to work his way up to early race leader Andy Nezworski, before he could make a pass for the lead. Once in front, the only thing that held Justin back was lapped traffic.

Nezworski held on to finish second, with Fred Remley taking third. Colton Leal and Mack Mulvany rounded out the top five.

Kay, Nezworski and Chuck Hanna won late model heat races.

Spencer Diercks led only one lap of the Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Modified feature, the last one. Diercks made a bold, last lap pass of Jeff ‘Bone’ Larson to claim the win. Larson would finish a very close second, after leading 18 of the first 19 laps of the race. Larson was followed to the checkers by Tim Ward, Matt Werner, and Jarrett Brown, in that order.

Logan Veloz dominated the Matzen Trucking IMCA SportMods. After winning his heat race, Logan drew the pole for the feature and then led all 20 laps for the win. Tony Olson drove from seventh starting position to finish second. Jarrett Franzen finished third. Shane Paris and Cam Reimers were fourth and fifth respectively.

Jacob Ellithorpe jumped out to the early race lead in the IMCA Stock Car main. Ellithorpe led the first thirteen laps of the 20-lap race, but would be forced to retire early. Kaden Reynolds took over the lead and would hold it to the checkers. David Brandies emerged from the pack to finish second. Tanner Allen, Gage Neal, and Jeff Struck Jr. completed the first five.

Zach Zuberbier led every lap of the Koehler Electric Street Stock feature. Zach finished more than a second ahead of second place Jesse Owen. Nick Hixson took third, ahead of Shad Murphy and Cary Brown.

Cyle Hawkins was in mid-season form as he held off Dustin Forbes and Shawn McDermott to win the QCjeeps.com Sport Compact feature. Hawkins started 10th and had moved up to first by lap four en route to the win. Trent Lebarge took fourth with Brandon Setser fifth.

Racing action continues Friday, April 28. In addition to six weekly classes of racing, the Midwest Jalopies will make an appearance, and vintage coupes of 60 years ago will once again take to the Davenport dirt.

Results:

Davenport Speedway April 21, 2023

IMCA Late Models

Heat #1: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Mack Mulvany; 4. Brandon Loos; 5. Broderick Prescott;

Heat #2: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Colton Leal; 3. Anthony Franklin; 4. Jeff Classen; 5. Chance Huston;

Heat #3: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Fred Remley; 3. Evan Miller; 4. Todd Van Tassel; 5. Doug Burkhead;

Feature: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Fred Remley; 4. Colton Leal; 5. Mack Mulvany; 6. Doug Burkhead; 7. Anthony Franklin; 8. Todd Van Tassel; 9. Chuck Hanna; 10. Brandon Loos; 11. Brandt Cole; 12. Jeff Classen; 13. Matt Ryan; 14. Chance Huston; 15. Chris Lawrence; 16. Broderick Prescott; 17. Evan Miller; (1-DNS)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. Travis Denning; 2. Charlie Mohr; 3. Matt Stein; 4. Jason Pershy; 5. Andrew Hamburg;

Heat 2: 1. Jarrett Brown; 2. Tim Ward; 3. Kyle Montgomery; 4. Dustin Smith; 5. Brandon Jewell;

Heat 3: 1. Matt Werner; 2. Jeff Larson; 3. Spencer Diercks; 4. Mitch Morris; 5. Scott Lemke;

Semi #1: 1. Scott Lemke; 2. Brandon Schmitt; 3. Tony Von Dresky; 4. Andrew Hamburg; 5. Kory Meyer;

Semi #2: 1. Jake Morris; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Brandon Jewell; 4. Izac Mallicoat; 5. Geoff Jeche;

Feature: 1. Spencer Diercks; 2. Jeff Larson; 3. Tim Ward; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Jarrett Brown; 6. Charlie Mohr; 7. Mitch Morris; 8. Brandon Schmitt; 9. Brandon Jewell; 10. Kyle Montgomery; 11. Jake Morris; 12. Tony Von Dresky; 13. Izac Mallicoat; 14. Andrew Hamburg; 15. Geoff Jeche; 16. Chase Weimer; 17. Steve Gustaf Sr; 18. Travis Denning; 19. Kory Meyer; 20. Jason Pershy; 21. Matt Stein; 22. Dustin Smith; 23. Eric Barnes; 24. Scott Lemke;

IMCA SportMods

Heat 1: 1. Tony Olson; 2. Tim Warner; 3. Kevin Rasdon; 4. TJ Patz; 5. Cole Stichter;

Heat 2: 1. Shane Paris; 2. Jarett Franzen; 3. Kevin Goben; 4. Ben Chapman; 5. Todd Dykema;

Heat 3: 1. Ryan Walker; 2. Aaron Hitt; 3. Justin Veloz; 4. Brandon Tharp; 5. Cody Clausen;

Heat 4: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Cam Reimers; 3. Skyler Woods; 4. Rayce Mullen; 5. Scott Williams;

Semi #1: 1. Trey Grimm; 2. Cole Stichter; 3. Bryan Ritter; 4. Cody Clausen; 5. Don Hatfield;

Semi #2: 1. Todd Dykema; 2. Mitch Strayer; 3. Scott Williams[2]; 4. Randy Farrell; 5. Matthew Radtke;

Feature: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Jarett Franze; 4. Shane Paris; 5. Cam Reimers; 6. Justin Veloz; 7. Skyler Woods; 8. Mitch Strayer; 9. Todd Dykema; 10. Tim Warner; 11. Rayce Mullen; 12. Cole Stichter; 13. Aaron Hitt; 14. Brandon Tharp; 15. Kevin Rasdon; 16. Trey Grimm; 17. Randy Farrell; 18. Ryan Walker; 19. Bryan Ritter; 20. TJ Patz; 21. Ben Chapman; 22. Scott Williams; 23. Kevin Goben; 24. Cody Clausen;

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Kaden Reynolds; 2. Jeff Larson; 3. David Brandies; 4. Jeff Struck Jr; 5. Tanner Allen;

Heat #2: 1. Gage Neal; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Jacob Ellithorpe; 4. Dustin Vis; 5. Keegan Wells;

Feature: 1. Kaden Reynolds; 2. David Brandies; 3. Tanner Allen; 4. Gage Neal; 5. Jeff Struck Jr; 6. Dustin Vis; 7. Daron Oberbroeckling; 8. Brandon Vorbeck; 9. Tyler Bartholomew; 10. Jacob Ellithorpe; 11. Justin Kay; 12. Chase Zaruba; 13. Keegan Wells; 14. Rick Schriner; 15. Brandon Comins; 16. Jeff Larson; (1-DNS)

Street Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr; 2. Nick Hixson; 3. Jesse Owen; 4. Zach Zuberbier; 5. Cary Brown;

Feature: 1. Zach Zuberbier; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Nick Hixson; 4. Shad Murphy; 5. Cary Brown; 6. Tom Riggs; 7. Jeff Struck Jr; 8. Jake Lund; 9. Dave Wadsager; (1-DNS)

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Dustin Forbes; 2. Brandon Setser; 3. Josh Starr; 4. Dustin Munn; 5. Jason Rhoads;

Heat #2: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Shawn McDermott; 3. Trent Lebarge; 4. Roy Schmidt; 5. Drew Wise;

Feature: 1. Cyle Hawkins; 2. Dustin Forbes; 3. Shawn McDermott; 4. Trent Lebarge; 5. Brandon Setser; 6. Jason Rhoads; 7. Josh Starr; 8. Roy Schmidt; 9. Drew Wise; 10. Cole Williams; 11. Dustin Munn; (1-DNS)