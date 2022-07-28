Two former NFL players with Quad Cities connections took different paths on their journeys to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Former Augustana and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson was named as a finalist for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, while Davenport native and former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig was among the semifinalists left behind.
Anderson played in Super Bowl XVI and threw for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns during a 16-year NFL career.
Anderson made a sixth-round pick when the NFL Draft celebrated its 100th anniversary in Rock Island in 2019. He told Local 4 in 2019 that getting a Hall call would be “an amazing feeling.”
He’s one step closer. Craig’s wait, on the other hand, continues.
Craig won three Super Bowls and rushed for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns in an 11-year career.
Here are the finalists:
Mike Shanahan
Mike Holmgren
Robert Kraft
Art Modell
Ken Anderson
Sterling Sharpe
Randy Gradishar
Maxie Baughan
Tommy Nobis
Chuck Howley
Bob Kuechenberg
Cecil Isbell
Joe Klecko
Eddie Meador
Ken Riley
Everson Walls
Roone Arledge
Don Coryell
Frank “Bucko” Kilroy
Buddy Parker
Dan Reeves
Art Rooney Jr.
Clark Shaughnessy
John Wooten