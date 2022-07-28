Two former NFL players with Quad Cities connections took different paths on their journeys to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Augustana and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson was named as a finalist for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, while Davenport native and former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig was among the semifinalists left behind.

Anderson played in Super Bowl XVI and threw for 32,838 yards and 197 touchdowns during a 16-year NFL career.

Anderson made a sixth-round pick when the NFL Draft celebrated its 100th anniversary in Rock Island in 2019. He told Local 4 in 2019 that getting a Hall call would be “an amazing feeling.”

He’s one step closer. Craig’s wait, on the other hand, continues.

Craig won three Super Bowls and rushed for 8,189 yards and 56 touchdowns in an 11-year career.

Here are the finalists:

Mike Shanahan

Mike Holmgren

Robert Kraft

Art Modell

Ken Anderson

Sterling Sharpe

Randy Gradishar

Maxie Baughan

Tommy Nobis

Chuck Howley

Bob Kuechenberg

Cecil Isbell

Joe Klecko

Eddie Meador

Ken Riley

Everson Walls

Roone Arledge

Don Coryell

Frank “Bucko” Kilroy

Buddy Parker

Dan Reeves

Art Rooney Jr.

Clark Shaughnessy

John Wooten