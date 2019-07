MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a 7-under 63 in alternate-shot play Friday to open a five-stroke lead in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.

Clanton and Suwannapura birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine and played the last five holes in 2 under, making three birdies and a bogey. They had a 16-under 194 total at Midland Country Club, with a best-ball round left Saturday.