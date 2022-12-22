The Chicago Bears found success running the ball last week scoring two rushing touchdowns in a five-point loss to the Philadelphia eagles.



That is sure to happen again Saturday against the Buffalo Bills — with running back Khalil Herbert returning.

Before going out with a hip injury in week 10, Herbert had the second most yards on the ground behind quarterback Justin Fields.



Now, having the second year pro helps an offense who for a second straight week is down three receivers.



There’s been a Bears franchise record seven straight losses since the last time Herbert suited up, however, he’s excited to join the offense who has made big strides since then.

“I really just think in the downfield pass game. Playing as a complete offense. A lot of explosives in the run-pass game,” Herbert said. “The defense has to worry about more that way. It’s exciting just to be back out there with the guys. Love out there playing football again. It’s been a long five weeks not being there out there so I’m just excited. “

Kick-off is at Noon on Christmas Eve on Local 4.