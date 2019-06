The Muskie Classic in Muscatine featured the top 2-ranked teams in Class 3A in Davenport Assumption and Louisa-Muscatine.

Assumption won both its games on Saturday, June 22 defeating Iowa City High 4-3 and West Burlington 11-3.

Louisa-Muscatine split its games beating Iowa City High 5-1, but falling to Muscatine 5-2.