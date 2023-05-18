Each year, the Kwik Star Criterium selects a veterans organization to receive $1,000 just before the Kwik Star Criterium Ford Pro Men’s race at 4:20 p.m. on Memorial Day in the Village of East Davenport according to a news release.

The Final Salute is this year’s recipient. Lanae Strovers created The Final Salute to bury unclaimed veterans’ cremated remains with full honors. John Harrington, of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club, made the announcement. “It’s her life’s cause and we want to help her this year,” he said.

“We are deeply humbled to be considered for this year’s donation,” said Lanae Strovers, director of Hamilton’s Southtown Funeral Home in Des Moines. “This year alone we have laid to rest 13 unclaimed, bringing the total to over 45 veterans laid to rest over the last six years.”

The Kwik Star Criterium started as the Moline Criterium in 1965 and has evolved over the years,

eventually landing on Memorial Day in 1975. Since then, it has joined with other area races to form the Iowa Memorial Weekend Cycling Classic.

For more about the Kwik Star Criterium, visit here.