Kyle Larson sweeps first 3 stages of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson continued his dominance at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, sweeping the first three stages of NASCAR’s longest race.

Larson has won a series-high nine stages this year.

The 28-year-old Larson led 234 of 300 laps in the 400-lap race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports drivers held four of the top five spots with 100 laps remaining leaving car owner Rick Hendrick in strong shape to win his historic 269th Cup Series career victory, which would pass Petty Enterprises for first place in NASCAR history.

Larson is the first driver since Kyle Busch in 2018 to win the first three stages of the Coca-Cola 600. Busch went on to win the race that year.

Kurt Busch, the 2010 race champion, is out of the race due to engine problems.

