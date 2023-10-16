The Quad Cities Lady Blues — the 19U girls ice hockey team based in Davenport — is the only high school girls’ hockey team in the state of Iowa and is gearing up for their first home games of the new season,

On Oct. 28 and 29, the Lady Blues will be playing their first home games of the 2023-24 season at River’s Edge, 700 W. River Drive, Davenport.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Lady Blues will face off against the Western 18U team at 11:45 a.m. Immediately after that game, they will then play the St. Louis Cyclones.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Cyclones and the Lady Blues will play again at 10:45 a.m. These games are open to the public. Parking and admission are free.

On Saturday only, the Lady Blues will be hosting a “Pink the Rink” fundraising event. Several activities are planned to raise money for breast cancer research, such as a gift basket raffle and a pink T-shirt sale, according to an event release.

Donations are also welcomed. Proceeds from these activities will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

For more information about the weekend and other Lady Blues activities, visit the Quad Cities Girls Hockey Facebook page HERE.