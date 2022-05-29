Larson scores first SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series victory

Jeff “Bone” Larson captured his first SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series feature win Saturday, at Maquoketa Speedway. Larson took the race lead just before the hallway point, when race leader Jake Neal suffered a flat tire which forced him to pit.

Larson held off Davenport winner Justin Kay for the victory. Andy Eckrich finished third, followed by Charlie McKenna and Nick Marolf.

Marolf set the pace in qualifying with a time of 14.556 seconds. Late Model heat race wins went to Andy Eckrich, Jason Hahne, and Kay. Jeff Aikey won the B-Main.

Ryan Duhme zipped past front row starters Ray Cox Jr. and Steve Johnson to grab the lead in the IMCA Modified feature. Ryan would lead the rest of the way to the checkers. Travis Denning survived to finish second. Mitch Morris was third, followed by Bryce Garnhart and Tyler Madigan.

Shane Paris won the IMCA SportMod main. Brandon Jewell led early in the race, but lost the lead after a lap seven restart. Paris was able to fend off Jarrett Franzen and Jacob Arp in the final laps to secure to the win. Franzen and Arp finished second and third. Logan Veloz took fourth, just ahead of Jake Morris.

Scooter Dulin dominated the IMCA Stock Car main. Scooter led all fifteen laps en route to the win. Brandon Vorbeck started fourth, but finished second. Richard Nelson, Jerry Miles, and Kile Vohringer finished third through fifth, in that order.

Randy Lamar took the “W” in IMCA Hobby Stock action. Andrew Burk looked to have the race in hand, but a flat tire would send him to the pit area. Lukas Short followed Lamar to the checkers. Dawson Bowling, Brycen Wilson, and Sheldon Hunter finished third through fifth respectively.

Trent Lebarge captured both the heat and feature in the Sport Compact class. Dustin Munn took second with Rob Haring Jr. third. Munn and Lebarge had close battle going until the final lap. Logan Jones and Henry Hess completed the top five.

The SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series concludes the 3-race Memorial weekend swing Sunday, May 29th. East Moline Speedway will be the venue.

Results: Maquoketa Speedway

May 28, 2022

SLMR Hoker Trucking East Series

Qualifying: Nick Marolf – 14.556 seconds

Heat #1: 1. Andy Eckrich; 2. Andrew Kosiski; 3. Spencer Diercks; 4. Luke Pestka; 5. Nick Marolf;

Heat #2: 1. Jason Hahne; 2. Jeff Larson; 3. Jeff Tharp; 4. Luke Goedert; 5. Gary Webb;

Heat #3: 1. Justin Kay; 2. Jake Neal; 3. Jonathan Brauns; 4. Bryan Moreland; 5. Charlie McKenna;

Semi #1: 1. Jeff Aikey; 2. Logan Duffy; 3. Gary Webb; 4. Curtis Glover; 5. Kyle Krampe;

Feature: 1. Jeff Larson; 2. Justin Kay; 3. Andy Eckrich; 4. Charlie McKenna; 5. Nick Marolf; 6. Spencer Diercks; 7. Matt Ryan; 8. Luke Goedert; 9. Dave Eckrich; 10. Todd Cooney; 11. Jonathan Brauns; 12. Jeff Aikey; 13. Bryan Moreland; 14. Logan Duffy; 15. Gary Webb; 16. Curtis Glover; 17. Kyle Krampe; 18. Darrel DeFrance; 19. Curt Schroeder; 20. Jeff Tharp; 21. Jake Neal; 22. Jason Hahne; 23. Luke Pestka; 24. Andrew Kosiski;

Modified

Heat #1: 1. Bryce Garnhart; 2. Mike Garland; 3. Ray Cox Jr.; 4. Charlie Mohr; 5. Brendan Driscoll;

Heat #2: 1. Tyler Madigan; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Mitch Morris; 4. Ryan Duhme; 5. Steve Johnson;

Feature: 1. Ryan Duhme; 2. Travis Denning; 3. Mitch Morris; 4. Bryce Garnhart; 5. Tyler Madigan; 6. Mike Garland; 7. Stephan Kammerer; 8. Brendan Driscoll; 9. Anthony Guss; 10. Steve Johnson; 11. Charlie Mohr; 12. Ray Cox Jr.;

SportMod

Heat #1: 1. Jake Morris; 2. Brndon Jewell; 3. Daniel Carpenter; 4. Jacob Arp; 5. Cole Stichter;

Heat #2: 1. Logan Veloz; 2. Jarrett Franzen; 3. Shane Paris; 4. Jesse Bodin; 5. Bob Silaggi;

Feature: 1. Shane Paris; 2. Jarrett Franzen; 3. Jacob Arp; 4. Logan Veloz; 5. Jake Morris; 6. Brandon Jewell; 7. Daniel Carpenter; 8. Rayce Mullen; 9. Josh Marth; 10. Randy Butterbrodt; 11. Cole Stichter; 12. Jesse Bodin; 13. Bob Silaggi;

Stock Cars

Heat #1: 1. Jacob Ellithorpe; 2. Keith Feller; 3. Lane Vohringer; 4. Jerry Miles; 5. Rick Schriner;

Heat #2: 1. Scooter Dulin; 2. Brandon Vorbeck; 3. Richard Nelson; 4. Kile Vohringer; 5. Chase Zaruba;

Feature: 1. Scooter Dulin; 2. Branson Vorbeck; 3. Richard Nelson; 4. Jerry Miles; 5. Kile Vohringer; 6. Trevor Tucker; 7. Kodey Miles; 8. Jacob Ellithorpe; 9. Rick Schriner; 10. Austin Vorbeck; 11. Keith Feller; 12. Michael Heister; 13. Mitch Current; 14. Lane Vohringer; 15. Chase Zaruba;

Sport Compacts

Heat #1: 1. Trent Lebarge; 2. Jamie Wood; 3. Dustin Munn; 4. Rob Harding Jr.; 5. Henry Hess;

Feature: 1. Trent Lebarge; 2. Dustin Munn; 3. Rob Harding Jr.; 4. Logan Jones; 5. Henry Hess; 6. Jamie Wood;

Hobby Stocks

Heat #1: 1. Sheldon Hunter; 2. Andrew Burk; 3. Lukas Short; 4. Brandon Schnieder; 5. Dylan Said;

Heat #2: 1. Randy Lamar; 2. Logan Gustaf; 3. Brycen Wilson; 4. Matt Bennett; 5. Dawson Bowling;

Feature: 1. Randy Lamar; 2. Lukas Short; 3. Dawson Bowling; 4. Brycen Wilson; 5. Sheldon Hunter; 6. Sylan Flogel; 7. Brandon Schnieder; 8. Dylan Said; 9. Matt Bennett; 10. Andrew Burk; 11. Logan Gustaf;

