At Mardi’s martial arts in rock island people of all ages were treated to a seminar by Tim Becherer of Inosanto Academy in Marina Del Ray California.



Becherer, a Q.C. Native, came back to show the different forms of MMA.

Chris Jenkins of ultimate fitness also in rock island has already started classes in his Kilee training to pass on what he’s learned,,



It’s all part of a bigger purpose towards the future..

“Chris Jenkins who was one of my first martial arts teachers when I was 12 years old. Quad city martial arts back in that day,” Becherer said. “In the 1980’s. We’ve kept in teach through social media. One of his students Anthony Adams has been wanting to have my come here and do a little bit of teaching in these particular martial arts because they’ve had exposure to it and we want to grow a program for them in these particular martial arts. Hopefully they’ll expand into this area so people in the Quad Cities have the ability and won’t be able to travel so far to learn things like jugando. Kali. Cepat. Motai. Pronascery which is the Colombian version of it. “