Len Kasper leaves Cubs TV for White Sox radio

Chicago Cubs play-by-play man Len Kasper is switching teams.

Kasper is leaving the Cubs’ Marquee Sports Network for the Chicago White Sox radio booth. He will join Darrin Jackson on ESPN 1000, which is the new home of the Sox.

ESPN 1000 made the formal announcement Friday morning. The Athletic first reported the news late Thursday.

Kasper will be the permanent replacement for the late Ed Farmer, the longtime Sox broadcaster who passed away in April.

Kasper has been the voice of the Cubs since 2005. He came to the North Side after broadcasting stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and Florida Marlins.

According to The Athletic report, Kasper has always dreamed of calling a World Series, but local TV voices yield to national broadcasters during the playoffs. Not so in radio. The Sox appear to be on the rise and this might be a great chance to make that dream come true.

Kasper’s replacement with the Cubs will reportedly be Fox Sports’ Chris Myers. Myers currently calls NFL games, and has been with Fox Sports for 22 years.

Harry Caray left the Sox for the Cubs. His longtime partner Steve Stone joined the Sox after leaving the Cubs. Kasper matched Caray’s tenure with the Cubs — 16 years. Legendary Cubs broadcaster Jack Brickhouse also called games on both sides of town.

BREAKING NEWS:@LenKasper joins the @whitesox radio team on @ESPN1000.



Breaking News on ESPN 1000 Chicago is brought to you by @PointsBetIL. pic.twitter.com/jS4K659BVZ — ESPN 1000 (@ESPN1000) December 4, 2020