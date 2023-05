Davenport North boys soccer hosting their annual “Life is Bigger Than Sports” event to honor the life of head coach Dave Gamble’s daughter, Kenzie, who passed away in 2-10 of Ovarian cancer.

This was the first year the event had six teams participate and also had Bettendorf getting involved by hosting games on their field to honor the life of Charly Erpelding, who died last October of bone cancer.