After going 5-3 in the spring season, the St. Ambrose Fighting Bees are excited to show what they have this fall. The Bees will rely on their defense this season after having a strong showing in the spring. The defense will be lead by NAIA All-American Bernard Buhake. The Bees will break in a new quarterback this season in sophomore Tom Casey. Casey feels he has plenty of talent around him to help get the job done. The Bees open the season at home on August 28th against Iowa Wesleyan.