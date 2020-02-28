A successful season for Riverdale with more still on the table

The start of a new basketball season is a beautiful thing. Each team comes in 0-0 with a chance to either live up to high-expectations, or prove doubters wrong. After 3 months of regular season action, the Riverdale Rams have risen to the occasion, put in the hard work, and now find themselves in position to claim their first ever state title in program history.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” said Riverdale senior Sidney Garrett. “It feels amazing to be with this team and accomplish this much and come this far. I couldn’t ask for more but we’re not done yet and we just have to keep going.”

After a 42-28 victory on Monday night in DeKalb over DePaul College Prep, the girls basketball program reached the state semi-finals for the first time ever. The week prior to that, they advanced to Super-Sections for the first time in school history. It’s a group that has already gone further than other team the Rams have put forward, but there may still be another chapter or two for the Rams 2019-2020 story.

Friday night the Riverdale Rams will take the court at Redbird Arena in Peoria, Illinois to take on Pleasant Plains High School with a trip to the IHSA Class 2A State Champion on the line.

“I’m really excited we earned to be able to play the whole season,” said Riverdale Girls’ Basketball Head Coach Jay Hatch. “We’ll be playing on the last night of the season regardless of what happens on Friday.”

Defense has been a key to their success this season and it will certainly play a factor in the outcome of their upcoming match-up. The Rams have held teams to 35-points or less in their last 11 games, including giving up just 28 to DePaul on Monday. Senior Sidney Garrett almost outscored them herself by posting a 20-point performance en route to the win. Several of those points resulted from the good team defense on the other end of the court. In fact, the first possession of the game for DePaul resulted in a steal by the Rams and a pull-up jumpshot in transition for Garrett.

It’s been over a month since the Rams have lost a game (January 21) and each one of those games have seemingly led up to this moment: a chance to continue to rewrite the history books at Riverdale High School.