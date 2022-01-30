Assumption’s Jake Gervase is headed to the Super Bowl after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday 20-17.

After graduating from Assumption high school Gervase went on to play for the University of Iowa. He finished his college career with 153 total tackles and seven interceptions for the Hawkeyes.

Gervase signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He spent time on the team’s practice squad before being put on the active roster.

Gervase saw time in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers on Sunday. Now the Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on February 13th.